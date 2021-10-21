AUDUSD’s three-week upside momentum seems to be fading ahead of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The negative bearing of the 50- and 100-day SMAs has softened, as has the bullish tone of the 200-day SMA. Overall, the SMAs are not demonstrating a definitive price trend, signalling a more neutral price trajectory.
The climbing Ichimoku lines have yet to confirm a dampening in bullish forces, while the short-term oscillators’ conflicting signals are hinting at some easing in positive momentum. The MACD is some distance above the zero mark and is improving over its red trigger line. However, the downward pointing RSI is struggling to push higher into overbought territory and the entangled stochastic lines are hovering just north of the 80 level, both conveying a pause in positive impetus.
If the 200-day SMA curbs the positive outlook, initial downside hindrance could commence around the 0.7468 barrier (previous resistance-now-support). If buyers’ positive drive abates further, the price may retreat towards the support region of 0.7378-0.7409, where the red Tenkan-sen line also currently resides. If this border breaks down, the neighbouring blue Kijun-sen line beneath could delay the test of a support zone involving the 50-day SMA at 0.7314 and the slender shaped Ichimoku cloud until 0.7282. If selling interest persists, the price may then target the 0.7225 low and 0.7169 trough.
If buyers regroup and manage to steer the price higher, preliminary resistance could emanate from the 200-day SMA at 0.7560. Successfully extending above it, upside progress may be challenged by the nearby resistance barricade of 0.7589-0.7645, which began developing in April 2021. Should buyers pilot beyond this obstacle, they could turn their focus to a region of highs, existing between the 0.7763 and 0.7819 barriers.
Summarizing, although AUDUSD is exhibiting a neutral-to-bullish tone in the short-term timeframe, it appears shaky. A jump above the 200-day SMA and past the 0.7645 obstacle could boost buyers’ confidence, while a dive below 0.7169 would start to feed negative tendencies.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.