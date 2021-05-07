Recommendation for ASX 200 Index: Buy
Buy Stop: Above 7124.42.
Stop Loss: Below 6997.90.
RSI: Neutral
MACD: Sell
Donchian Channel : Neutral
MA(200): Buy
Fractals: Buy
Parabolic SAR: Buy
Chart analysis
The AU200 technical analysis of the price chart on daily timeframe shows AU200: D1 is rebounding after pullback following a record close couple of sessions back. It has rallied above the 200-day moving average MA(200) which is rising. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper Donchian boundary at 7124.42. This level can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 6997.90. After placing the pending order the stop loss is to be moved every day to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop-loss level (6997.90) without reaching the order (7124.42) we recommend cancelling the order: the market sustains internal changes which were not taken into account.
Fundamental analysis
Australia’s private sector activity expansion continued in April. Will the AU200 increase continue? Australia’s economic data in the last week were positive on balance: private sector expansion continued in April, as did the construction activity while building permits rose more than expected in March. Thus, the Markit Australia Composite PMI increased to 58.9 in April from 55.5 in the previous month and compared to a preliminary estimate of 58.8. Drivers of growth were the sustained increase in manufacturing output and a record rise in services activity. The Australian Industry Group reported the Australian Construction Index declined to 59.1 in April from 61.8 a month ago. Readings above 50 indicate sector expansion. And building permits rose 17.4% over month in March after 20.1% increase in February when a 3% increase was expected. Improving data are bullish for AU200.
Want to get more free analytics? Open Demo Account now to get daily news and analytical materials.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD is surging above 1.21 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD extends gains after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.