While the Dow has stumbled, a broader recovery in equities has been seen across the US and Europe this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Dow stumbles but other indices firmly higher
“The Dow’s position as one of the poor performers this year has been restated this afternoon, as Powel reaffirmed his commitment to more rate hikes. The Fed chairman seems determined to restate the Fed’s hawkish attitude at every opportunity, but other central bankers today have been more circumspect, giving room for European indices to rally.”
Nasdaq 100 back on the up again
“The US’ move to limit AI chip sales to China has not held back the Nasdaq 100. The recent pullback, barely deserving of that name, seems to have run its course. Investor appetite for anything remotely connected to AI remains undimmed. In bull markets, it pays to follow the momentum, and once more that momentum is best found in the Nasdaq.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
