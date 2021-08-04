The market got a tiny reprieve from headlines around the coronavirus on Wednesday, instead focusing in on a heavy round of economic data and some surprising Fed speak.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at risk of falling further
EUR/USD failed once again to cross the 1.1900 threshold, and closed near a fresh weekly low at 1.1832. Better than anticipated US ISM Services PMI provided additional support to the greenback.
GBP/USD ranging ahead of BOE’s announcement
The UK Markit Services PMI printed at 59.6 in July, up for the fifth consecutive month. The BOE is having a Super Thursday, eyes on tightening hints. GBP/USD is technically neutral, around 1.3900, waiting for the BOE.
XAU/USD jumps to fresh weekly tops, above $1,825 on weaker ADP report
Gold caught some bids during the early North American session amid renewed USD selling bias. Disappointing ADP report reaffirmed dovish Fed expectations and provided an additional boost. The risk-off impulse in the markets extended some additional support to the safe-haven metal.
Dogecoin price spooked, leaves DOGE on the outside looking in
Dogecoin price is still up 5,830% YoY, despite the 80% correction from the May high. The volatility has not transferred to this rally attempt as DOGE has traded in an ascending parallel channel with the 200-day SMA transmitting support.
Bank of England Preview: Five reasons the doves are set to win Super Thursday, GBP/USD may dip
An epic battle between hawks and doves on Super Thursday? That is a dramatic way to view the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision – yet there are good reasons to expect doves to carry the day. That would send sterling down.