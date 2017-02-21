Strong Start to the Week
The stock market indices were very strong today to start the week with big gaps up and strong runs early morning, midday they came down three or four times and tested support, unable to break them, and then rallied in the afternoon, finishing near the highs for the day for more new all-time highs.
Net on the day, the Dow was up 118.95 at 20,743.00. The S&P 500 was up 14.22 at 2365.38. The Nasdaq 100 was up 26.00 at 5350.73. All three closed near the highs for the day.
Advance-declines were 21 to 8 positive on the New York Stock Exchange, and 3 to 2 positive the Nasdaq. Up/down volume was 3 1/2 to 1 positive on New York, total volume of 3 1/2 billion shares traded. The Nasdaq traded 1.9 billion shares and had a 2 to 1 positive volume ratio.
TheTechTrader.com board was mixed, but there were many point-plus gainers. Priceline.com (PCLN) was up 9.60 to 1647.00, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) up 3.59 to 831.66, Apple Inc. (AAPL) up 98 cents to 136.70, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) 11.37 to 856.44, and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 38 cents to 142.60.
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) bounced 45 cents to 185.62, Facebook, Inc. (FB) gained 19 cents to 133.72, and First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) popped 1.78 to 36.62.
Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) jumped 5.16 to 277.39.
Other stocks to the upside included Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) up 1.25 to 27.27, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) up 2.50 to 22.41, and Shopify Inc. (SHOP) 1.56 to 63.08. All three are swing trades.
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) gained 3.84 to 111.07, and United States Steel Corp. (X) advanced 1.77 to 41.57.
On the downside, the only point-plus loser was Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS) down 2.81 to 62.99.
Checking TheTechTrader.com percent-gain leaderboard, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) climbed 88 cents, or 21%, to 4.99, on 1.4 million shares traded.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYEG), on a contract deal, exploded 2.06, or 126%, to 3.70, on 30 million shares traded or 5500% more volume than average. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) rose 2.45, or 61%, to 6.45, on 6.8 million shares traded, which is an all-time record volume for that stock. Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) popped 2.33, or 34%, to 9.23, on 24 million shares traded.
Tronox Limited (TROX) jumped 5.05, or 35%, to 19.47, on 6.1 million shares traded. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL) ran 2.62, or 17%, to 17.98, on 6 million shares traded. Versartis, Inc. (VSAR) managed to eke out 2.60, or 16%, to 18.95.
The VelocityShares 3x Inv Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) closed up 1.40, or 26%, to 6.82, on 47 million shares traded as gas reached record lows today.
Stepping back and reviewing the hourly chart patterns, after they gapped up and had a strong run in the morning, the indices came down midday, consolidated, tested support several times, held, and then ran up sharply in the afternoon to make nominal new highs and close near them.
Let’s see what happens tomorrow.
Good Trading!
In using any portion of The Technical Trader, you agree to the Terms and Conditions governing the use of the service as described in this disclaimer. Our disclaimers, policies and terms are subject to change without notice. The Technical Trader (www.thetechtrader.com) is published by Century-Pacific Investments and AdviceTrade, Inc., both of which are publishers. The Web site is maintained by Codexia, LLC. None of these firms, nor Mr. Boxer, is registered as a broker-dealer or investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or with any state securities authority. Each trade mentioned in the diary and other sections of The Technical Trader is hypothetical and is not an actual trade. Mr. Boxer and employees of Century-Pacific, AdviceTrade and Codexia are not allowed to have personal positions in stocks mentioned in the diary and other sections of The Technical Trader. This policy, first announced to subscribers on June 2, 2004, gave Mr. Boxer a deadline that was extended to July 30, 2004 for liquidating any existing personal holdings in stocks mentioned on the site. Our holdings page, in which Mr. Boxer listed his personal positions in stocks mentioned on the site, was removed at that time. The publishers are not permitted to have any financial relationship with companies mentioned on the site. Mr. Boxer may recommend trades of stocks mentioned in the Diary as a consultant to hedge funds, but has agreed not to make such recommendations until after the stock has been posted on The Technical Trader Web site. Mr. Boxer's commentaries, trading ideas and model trades represent his own opinions and should not be relied upon for purposes of effecting securities transactions or other investing strategies, nor should they be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any security. You should not interpret Mr. Boxer's opinions as constituting investment advice. Neither we nor Mr. Boxer claim to have any non-public information regarding the companies mentioned in this site. The trade prices that appear on this Web site are based on the average of the real-time bid and real-time ask prices provided by Money.net, except when entered manually by Mr. Boxer should Money.net's feed be temporarily down. There may be a delay between the price as it appears in the diary and the current price that you see from your terminal due to delays in Internet connectivity, quote delays, refresh intervals in the case of the Web-based diary page, data entry errors, and market conditions, and also due to times when Mr. Boxer is not available to make the trade at the moment a previously stated target has been met. Entries may at times be in error due to system or data-entry errors. Hypothetical performance results do not include trading commissions and other execution costs that would be incurred if the trades referenced in the diary or elsewhere on the site were actual trades. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.