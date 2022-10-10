CBOT Wheat tends to run into seasonal headwinds in mid-October, today's rally might be a bearish opportunity.
According to MRCI, the wheat market rolls over in mid-October for a two-to-three-week period. However, in the bigger picture, $10.00 wheat is probably unsustainable despite today's rally on the news of Russian aggression in Ukraine. That said, we've seen what being early in wheat can do, so we prefer using deep OTM option strategies that give traders the ability to ride out short-term chaos (unless we get a repeat of this spring's type of chaos which is highly unlikely).
The large price spike in wheat has caused OTM call options to gain substantial value and puts to lose value. Thus, it feels like a good day to sell a call option and use the proceeds to purchase a put spread.
Alternative Strategies
Limited risk traders could consider either buying the March $8.00 put outright for about 26 cents $1300 (theoretically unlimited profit potential) or buying the $9.00/$8.20 put spread for about 34 cents or $1700 and a max profit of $3300 before considering transaction costs.
MARCH WHEAT BEAR PUT SPREAD WITH A NAKED CALL
BUY 1 MARCH WHEAT $9.00 PUT
SELL 1 MARCH WHEAT $8.00 PUT
SELL 1 MARCH WHEAT $12.00 CALL
Total COST = About 2 cents or $100 before considering transaction costs
These options expire on February 24, with 137 days to expiration
Margin = $2500
Risk = Unlimited above $12.00
Maximum Profit = About $5,000 if held to expiration and wheat is below $8.00. Traders are unlikely to hold to expiration, a reasonable profit target would be $1,500 to $3,000
Zaner360 symbols:
OZWH23 P9, OZWH23 P8, OZWH23 C12
Due to the volatile nature of the futures markets some information and charts in this report may not be timely. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed and the giving of the same is not to be deemed as an offer or solicitation on our part with respect to the sale or purchase of any securities or commodities. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles with 0.6300 amid risk aversion Premium
The Australian dollar reached fresh 2-year lows against the greenback of 0.6274 as fears dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week. Poor Australian data piles up pressure on the Aussie.
EUR/USD loses ground for a fourth consecutive day Premium
After a relatively busy Monday, the EUR/USD pair settled at around the 0.9700 level. Fundamental headlines kept striking the shared currency as speculation mounted of another 75 bps rate hike in the US.
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD free-fall aims to $1,600 Premium
Spot gold accelerated its decline on Monday and trades near a fresh one-week low of $1,665.62 a troy ounce. Risk aversion dominated financial markets at the beginning of the week as investors continued digesting an upbeat US employment report and the increasing risk of a global recession.
XRP Price Prediction: Lock in the gains now before it's too late
XRP price is retracing its steps after rising to $0.5477 over the weekend. Its peers, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), showed strength early Monday but quickly resumed their dominant sluggish movements.
Earnings season and US CPI keep markets on edge
US stocks tanked at the end of last week, after the stronger than expected US NFP report for September reinforced the Federal Reserve’s hike-and-hold path for interest rates, which are pushing up recession risks for the US and the global economy. The Conference Board now predicts a 96% chance of a recession in the US within the next 12 months.