Stop and go – Rate hike pause remains conditional

EUR/USD holds as ECB to keep smaller hikes
The euro rallies as high price growth momentum warrants more tightening. The ECB projects an extended disinflation process as price pressures turned around after double-digit readings last year. Still, Chief economist Philip Lane expects price momentum fuelled by wage growth to hold inflation above the bank's 2% target for years. Other officials have echoed this viewpoint and led the market to believe that the ECB might carry on with 25 bp increments into the summer. This would allow the central bank to monitor economic data and tweak its policy accordingly. 1.1250 is the next resistance and 1.0800 a fresh support.
USD/CAD rebounds as Canada inflation in focus
The Canadian dollar clawed back losses after the Bank of Canada left the door open for more rate hikes. BoC Governor Tiff Macklem has stated that the central bank is ready to hike rates further if inflation remains persistently above the 2% target, which means that this week’s CPI will carry considerable weight. The March reading eased to 4.3%, nearly half of its peak of 8.1% last year, and if the downtrend goes on, the BoC could stay on the sidelines. However, an upside surprise would raise bets for more policy tightening, boosting demand for the loonie and sending the pair below 1.3300. 1.3650 is the closest resistance.
AUD/USD steadies as inflation may persist
The Australian dollar inches higher as the RBA may stay hawkish amid persistently high inflation. In its 2023 federal budget announcement, the government has pledged $10 billion as a cost-of-living relief. But with inflation still near its 30-year high of 7.0%, this feels like a double edged sword. The market frets that such a thinly veiled fiscal easing measure would be at odds with the central bank’s monetary tightening, putting more pressure on the latter to lift rates further. Assertive RBA meeting minutes after a surprise hike and resilient jobs data may offer support to the aussie. 0.6900 is a key resistance and 0.6600 the first support.
S&P 500 steadies as recession worries ease
The S&P 500 grinds higher as the US economy might achieve the ‘softlanding’. A string of weaker data could be a blessing for the risk asset class. The Fed wants to see the economy cooling down and slower consumer price growth and higher jobless benefit claims would go their way. However, the rebound might not be a smooth path. Investors may refrain from going overly zealous due to lingering concerns about the health of the regional banking industry. Meanwhile, the US debt standoff is unlikely to result in a default but may keep the price action choppy. 4300 is a major ceiling ahead and 4000 the closest support.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900 after weak US data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory slightly below 1.0900 on Friday. The data from the US showed that the UoM Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 57.7 in May from 63.5 in April. The risk-averse market environment helps the US Dollar hold its ground.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as USD preserves its strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated below 1.2500 in the second half of the day on Friday. The persistent US Dollar (USD) strength ahead of the weekend weighs on the pair, which remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold rebounds from weekly lows, stays below $2,020
Gold price has gained traction and climbed above $2,010 after having touched its lowest level in a week near $2,000 earlier in the day. With the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield staying in positive territory above 3.4%, however, XAU/USD's upside remains capped.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.