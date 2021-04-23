Stocks react to Biden tax plans while Bitcoin trades sub 50,000 [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment & headlines in play at the EU open (00:00).
- Biden eyeing tax rate as high as 43.4% in next economic package (1:55).
- GOP counters Biden with $568bln infrastructure plan (7:06).
- Bitcoin now down 25% from record high (9:35).
- Intel slips after market following earnings release (12:35).
- CDC to update on Johnson & Johnson vaccine today (13:13).
- Are Indian stocks a good buy despite current COVID outbreak (19:06).
- Main calendar events for today's session (21:39).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.3850 despite upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is off the highs, falling back towards 1.3850, as the bulls remain unimpressed by the upbeat UK Retail Sales and PMIs amid Brexit jitters. The US dollar's sell-off helps limit the downside.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.