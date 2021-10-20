-
US futures and European stocks are mixed.
-
Better-than-expected US earnings bolster risk sentiment.
-
Stagflation concerns remain.
-
Oil benchmarks take a breather at multi-year highs.
Asian stocks are mixed while European indices and US equity futures are drifting in and out of the negative territory. The buy-the-dip charge in equities appears to be taking a breather, having already restored the S&P500 to within 0.4% of its highest-ever closing price.
Better-than-expected Q3 earnings have given risk-on sentiment a reason to stage a comeback and take the spotlight away from concerns surrounding tapering and stagflation risks, at least for the time being. With the likes of Tesla, Intel, and IBM next off the earnings conveyer belt this week, more commentary that heartens risk appetite should help seal a third consecutive weekly gain for the S&P500.
Inflation woes still lurking
The latest UK September CPI readings were released earlier this morning and came in a touch below expectations. The headline CPI registered a 3.1% year-on-year increase and grew 0.3% compared to August, while core CPI came in at 2.9%. All three readings were one-tenth lower than the median market forecast. The pound is now weaker against most of its G10 peers as money markets modestly pare back their rate hike expectations.
Notably, these latest inflation figures are still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target. This is keeping markets expecting the first in a series of rate hikes to happen next month, with a total of over 100 basis points priced in for the coming year. Such a narrative could translate into stronger near-term support for GBP, barring raising fears of a policy mistake if the MPC hike too fast and too early.
Oil hovers near multi-year highs
Oil bulls appear hesitant in pushing Brent futures past the October 2018 top for the time being, while WTI futures are coming off slightly from their seven-year highs. The pullback in the commodities complex has perhaps been most notable in natural gas futures so far this week, with prices in New York tumbling more than 5% this week.
Despite the recent drop, commodities should remain well bid considering the prevalent fears over increasing scarcity as the northern hemisphere enters the winter months. Oil prices have enough reasons to stick to their uptrend as market conditions will continue tightening over the next couple of months, even as the risk of policy interventions from the likes of OPEC+, China, and Russia potentially lead to bouts of volatility.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.