A sharp downturn in German data has cast a long shadow over stock markets today, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Dow provides a glimmer of hope while other markets drop
“The Dow was the sole gainer among major US and European indices this afternoon, bolstered by Caterpillar’s earnings. Any hope of further upside today for most stocks has been dashed by the shocking weakness in German manufacturing data. One datapoint is not enough to move the ECB towards a furtherance of their dovish posture, so stocks are on their own for now.”
FTSE 100 slips back from 7700 again
“Hopes of a sustained rally in the FTSE 100 have been dashed too, though at least BP hasn’t been the drag on performance in the manner of Shell last week. But if the weakness in German data begins to spread then we could see August live up to its reputation as an unpropitious month for stocks, even if equities do continue to gain into the end of the year.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0950 after US data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0950 in the American session following the earlier decline. Although the US Dollar struggles to build on daily gains after uninspiring US data, the risk averse market atmosphere doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows below 1.2750
GBP/USD remained under persistent bearish pressure and touched its lowest since early July below 1.2750. Despite the disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the US, the cautious market stance and rising US Treasury bond yields help the US Dollar hold its ground and weigh on the pair.
Gold extends slide toward $1,940 as US yields push higher
Gold price stays on the back foot in the American session on Tuesday and declines toward $1,940. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day above 4% despite weak US data, not allowing XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
Litecoin price coils less than 1,000 blocks away from the LTC halving event
Litecoin is inching closer to the most anticipated event, its halving, scheduled to occur on August 2. The altcoin’s price sustained above the $90 psychological barrier, ahead of the mining reward being slashed in half.
NIO stock slides despite successful delivery growth in July
Nio stock has lost 2.6% in Tuesday’s premarket despite releasing quite successful data regarding deliveries for July. The Chinese electric vehicle purveyor delivered 20,462 vehicles to customers in July.