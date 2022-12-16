The week was dominated by central bank meetings where the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and the European Central Bank all raised interest rates by 0.5%, signaling that there is still more tightening to come.

The policy decisions came despite a decline in both US and UK CPI readings, so what exactly is the reason for them to stay hawkish and how might this impact asset prices? We explain all you need to know.

Thanks to everyone in the community for supporting the show, it's hugely appreciated by myself and all the Amplify team.

Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas and we'll see you in the New Year!