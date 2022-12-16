The week was dominated by central bank meetings where the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, and the European Central Bank all raised interest rates by 0.5%, signaling that there is still more tightening to come.
The policy decisions came despite a decline in both US and UK CPI readings, so what exactly is the reason for them to stay hawkish and how might this impact asset prices? We explain all you need to know.
EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.0650 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated below 1.0650 despite upbeat PMI data from the Eurozone and Germany. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside ahead of US PMI data.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day near 1.2200
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound to the 1.2200 area after having declined toward 1.2120 earlier in the session. The BOE's recently published Market Participants Survey showed a median peak rate of 4.25%, helping the Pound Sterling find demand.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,780
Gold price stays in positive territory slightly above $1,780 heading into the American session on Friday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering toward 3.5%, however, XAU/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum ahead of US data.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.