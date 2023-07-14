Global stock indices finished the week on a high on positive consumer sentiment and bank earnings, says Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Softer U.S. inflation pushes stocks higher
“Stocks finished the week on a high as softer U.S. consumer and producer price inflation increased hopes for a soft landing and bolstered risk appetite. Friday's University of Michigan consumer sentiment, the highest in nearly two years, and better-than-expected earnings by the likes of JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and UnitedHealth propped up stock indices."
EU natural gas futures set for a 15% weekly drop
“This week's strong depreciation in the U.S. dollar helped commodities such as gold and silver rally but natural gas prices in Europe are set for a 15% weekly drop due to ample storage, increased supply from top exporter Norway and muted demand."
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.1200 as the US Dollar clings to modest recovery gains after better-than-expected confidence data. The pair is up more than 200 pips week and remains on track to post its highest weekly close since February 2022.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3100, looks to post strong weekly gains
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.3100 following the impressive rally that saw the pair reach its highest level in over a year near 1.3150. The US UoM Consumer Confidence for July came in higher than expected, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
Gold edges lower toward $1,950 as US yields rebound
After having spent the first half of the day in a tight channel near $1,960, gold price edged lower in the American session on Friday. Following the upbeat confidence data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.8%, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.
MULN stock gains 9% in Friday premarket after Thursday rally
After faltering at the beginning of the week, MULN stock is making a comeback in the second half. Dropping more than 26% through Wednesday, MULN stock took back 10.7% on Thursday and has added as much as 9% in Friday’s premarket.