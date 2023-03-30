Risk-on moves have dominated for another day, as hopes of weaker inflation in Europe prompt more upside in stocks, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
No stopping stocks as rally goes on
“Fresh from their triumph yesterday, stocks have barrelled into a second day of gains, with the catalyst being the much weaker Spanish inflation reading this morning."
"Tech has led the way in the US, providing an indication of how strong risk appetite appears to be at present. A few more days of this and we could see investors really start to pile back into equities.”
Cooler US data viewed as good news
“A rise in jobless claims and lower US Q4 GDP growth also boosted the hopes of those expecting the Fed to be on pause at its next meeting and beyond. The dollar index continues to trade in a bearish fashion, and is on the cusp of a break towards the February lows.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to strong daily gains above 1.0900
EUR/USD has extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.0900 in the American session on Thursday. The disappointing data releases from the US and the risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stocks, weigh on the US Dollar and fuels the pair's upside.
GBP/USD regains traction, rises to fresh multi-week highs above 1.2370
Following a downward correction in the European session, GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since early February above 1.2370. Risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and make it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand.
Gold rises above $1,980 as US yields retreat
Gold price has regained its traction and climbed above $1,980 on Thursday. In addition to the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar, the pullback in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield from 3.6% helps XAU/USD continue to stretch higher.
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
MULN stock rallies 20% on delivery van rumors
MULN, the electric vehicle penny stock with a hardcore shareholder following, is up 20% in Thursday's premarket after rumors circulated that news regarding the company's commercial EV vans is imminent.