S&P 500 (SPX) and the other major indices have been dropping with no sign of stopping since last week until yesterday. Is this the time to catch the bottom? Apart from analyzing the price action and volume, market breadth is a useful indicator to provide tell-tale signs for early warning of reversal.
In this video you will find out:
- How market breadth behaves during market bottom
- Using market breadth to derive when current market correction is likely to end
- How to interpret the market breadth with the right context to anticipate the market directional bias
