Selling is all the rage across markets this afternoon, and heavy losses have been seen across stock markets in the US and Europe.
- Monday picks up where Friday left off
- Downside momentum picks up throughout the day
- But strong start to earnings season points towards a temporary blip
A warm day in London has seen the FTSE 100 take a bath, dropping almost 200 points this afternoon and on course for its largest one-day loss since April of last year. Continental European indices are similarly on the back foot, with the Dax and CAC off by 3% as the session grinds towards a close. US indices are in full retreat as well, as the deteriorating breadth of last week finally begins to register in the indices themselves. Bull market or not, today’s price action is a reminder that things can turn ugly quickly when everyone decides to head for the exit, with weeks of gains wiped out in the space of a couple of sessions. Momentum had been tilting to the downside for some time but the edifice had held relatively well in recent weeks, seemingly-oblivious to the worsening situation in Europe and supported by a good start to earnings season. But the dam has broken today and could signal some more weakness in the sessions to come.
But before we all drag out the Q1 2020 analogies, the year has been a quiet one overall, and VIX spikes such as the one we have seen today have not really lasted long. There is always the chance that it will turn into something more dramatic and prolonged, so dip buyers need to be careful, but with the aforementioned earnings season pointing to a continued bounceback in corporate activity it seems unlikely that the selloff will be anything more than a temporary interruption to the rush back into equities for most investors.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 15-week low as US yields tumble
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18 after hitting the lowest since early April. US 10-year Treasury yields have tumbled below 1.22%, pushing the dollar down after it surged beforehand. Concerns about the Delta covid variant and higher inflation are weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD hits five-month on dollar strength
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.3670, the lowest since February. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground across the board as the Delta covid strain spreads quickly. Concerns about rising infections in the UK increase as the country reopens.
XAU/USD pares early losses, bearish bias stays intact below $1,820
Gold started the new week with a bearish gap. XAU/USD could retest $1,800 as bullish momentum weakens ahead of key resistance levels. Risk aversion is likely to help USD continue to gather strength.
Dogecoin price collapse is inevitable, not even Elon Musk can save DOGE
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Delta Doom is set to storm America, the dollar could emerge as top dog
The Delta covid variant is set to spread across Europe and the US. High transmissibility and insufficient vaccination levels could grind economies to a new halt. The safe-haven dollar may be the short-term beneficiary.