There is a confluence of forces at play in the global macro-economic and strategic space that is impacting every citizen of the world at the moment.
No one can escape the distortions to food and energy prices from the Ukraine conflict. Which are not yet over and face increased uncertainty in coming months. The world has not yet recovered from the Covid supply-chain shock, and there has been increased turbulence in this regard in China and elsewhere.
There is no doubting the permanent slowing of China’s economy and the immediately intensified risk there, from the unwinding of their development and property bubbles.
Coming on top of all this, is the making of a truly tremendous crisis, perhaps an economic armageddon, as western central banks religiously adhere to a 1960’s dated playbook in how to address the current global inflation tsunami.
Firstly, inflation was never ‘ ransitory', and we said so in real time over a year ago. Now, upward inflation/wage spirals are becoming ever more self-evident. Particularly in the USA, but also in countries like Australia too.
With consumers, businesses, and investors all reeling from the fatigue of Covid and supply chain dislocations, the uncertainty and fear surrounding war in Europe, which may be about to intensify as Putin mobilises, they are now intensely faced with aggressive interest rate hikes by their respective central banks.
There are problems everywhere, but they are particularly acute in the USA, Europe and the UK.
The latter two have the additional challenges of energy supply disruption leading to restrictions during the coming winter? High prices for food and energy, fear over war in Europe, on-going supply chain disruption, likely energy restrictions in times of severe cold, and on top of all that, the EU and BoE continue to hike interest rates. Has the BoE not considered the two charts below. Consumer confidence is in crisis and central banks are aggressively hiking?
There is little prospect in the economies of Europe, the UK, and also the USA as natural gas prices are still double that of a year ago, of there being any respite to an intensifying and complex decline in these economies.
High employment, when employers cannot find workers, only points to economic dysfunction. Not to strength, as many economists erroneously believe. Europe and the USA are heading into recession, and perhaps we should be talking about the ‘D” word more often. Depression.
Stock markets of the USA, Europe and Australia can collapse, if, as seems to be the case over the past few weeks, investors belatedly begin to recognise these risks and price such scenarios into their investment plans.
'Run for the exit’, could quickly become the dominant investment theme of the next several months.
Economic crisis is part of the reason I remain bullish the US dollar. As it is still perhaps mistakenly perceived to be a safe-haven destination. Gold may yet have its day, if the overall economic down-turn accelerates.
At the start of 2022, I forecast a 6-18 month correction in the US stock market of 20% to 30%. I also at the same time, highlighted the further risk scenario of a decline over three to six years. Which could be in the magnitude of 40% to 50%.
Investors cannot afford to look away from their screens for a moment.
With geo-political tensions rising, and central banks hiking aggressively, there is no telling how severe this economic down-turn could become.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).