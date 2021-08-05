Policymakers voted unanimously to leave interest rates unchanged at the current record low of 0.1% while a majority (7-1) voted to maintain government bond purchases at £875 billion. The latter vote was a slight surprise with the only dissenter being Michael Saunders, who was looking at tapering bond purchases as soon as possible, calling for a reduction to £830 billion.
There were a couple of tasty takeaways from the meeting, ranging from higher inflation forecasts to mention of tapering plans among other key topics. Policymakers remained optimistic with the latest growth forecasts barely changing from the meeting in May. The bank kept its growth projections at 7.25% for 2021 with GDP forecast to have risen 5% in Q2, but to have slowed to roughly 3% in Q3, reaching pre-pandemic levels in the fourth quarter. Inflation is expected to hit 4% by the end of 2021, though the BoE sees it as “transitory”, echoing the view of the US Federal Reserve.
When it comes to rate hike hints, the bank has made some fairly significant changes to its statement. The MPC acknowledged that “modest tightening of monetary policy over the forecast period is likely to be necessary” to tame inflationary pressures. In regard to tapering, the BoE also stated that it will begin unwinding purchases when interest rates hit 0.5%, which is much earlier than the previous level of 1.5%. The speed of the unwind does have the potential to be quicker than many expected. All in all, the central bank came across as positive with another small step towards tightening, although any action is still some way off.
This upbeat message has seen the pound appreciate against most G10 majors today, excluding the Australian Dollar, Norwegian Krone, and Canadian Dollar. GBPUSD whipsawed following the BoE decision with prices now trading marginally above 1.3900 as of writing. The major continues to trade in a choppy range on the daily charts with resistance around 1.3950. A solid daily close above this level could open the doors towards 1.4000 and 1.4070. Alternatively, a strong decline back below 1.3900 may open a path towards 1.3840 and 1.3786. For cable traders especially, focus now turns to the all-important monthly US employment report released tomorrow.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1840 after the Fed's taper talk
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, hit by hawkish comments by the Fed's Clarida and Daly. The bank is nearing tapering its bond-buying scheme, a move that could happen this year. US jobless claims missed with 385K, a speech from the Fed's Waller eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after BOE's Super Thursday
GBP/USD is holding above 1.39 after initially falling in response to the BOE's "Super Thursday" decision. The bank left its policy unchanged and only one member voted for tapering bond buys. A speech from the Fed's Waller and covid headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD off highs, steady around $1810
Gold price is trading almost unchanged on the day, unable to hold at higher levels, despite the latest pullback in the US dollar across the board. The cautious tone across the European markets fuelled the risk-off flows in the US Treasuries, downing the yields alongside the dollar.
Cardano expected to blast off with the launch of smart contracts after Alonzo Hardfork
The pessimism surrounding the upcoming smart contracts launch on Cardano is increasing. Odds are 59-41 against, according to recent market positions on the top prediction market Polymarket.
Lucid Motors – Churchill Capital IV tumbles 4% to test $22.50
NASDAQ:LCID fell for the third straight session amid a down day across the Wall Street indices amid covid concerns and hawkish comments from Fed Vice-Chair Richard Clarida.