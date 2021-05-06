The British pound is little changed as the market waits for the upcoming Bank of England (BOE) decision. The bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.10%. For now, the bank is expected to leave its quantitative easing purchases ceiling at more than 875 billion pounds. However, traders will be focusing on the language used by the BOE on the future of this program. Some analysts expect the bank to signal tapering while others expect the bank to have a wait-and-see approach. The sterling will also react to the latest UK services PMI numbers.
The US dollar declined slightly as the market waits for the latest initial jobless claims numbers. Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that claims increased by 540,000, the smallest increase since the pandemic started. The number of continuing claims is expected to decline from 3.66 million to 3.62 million. The data will come a day after ADP said that US private companies added more than 755k jobs in April. The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) will publish the latest non-farm payrolls tomorrow.
The economic calendar will have some key events today. In the Eurozone, the statistics agency will publish the latest retail sales numbers. Economists expect the data to show that overall sales rose by 1.5% month-on-month and by 9.6% year-on-year. In Norway, the Norges Bank will deliver its interest rate decision that will likely be hawkish since the economy is doing relatively well. In Turkey, the CBRT will also deliver its interest rate decision. Further, the market will react to statements by Federal Reserve members like Raphael Bostic and Loretta Mester.
GBP/USD
The GBP/USD pair is in consolidation mode ahead of the BOE decision. It is trading at 1.3905, where it has been in the past few sessions. On the three-hour chart, the pair has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern. The price is close to the short and longer-term moving averages while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at the neutral level of 50. Therefore, the pair will likely have a breakout after the BOE decision.
EUR/USD
The EUR/USD pair declined slightly as the dollar strength continued. It is trading at the psychologically important level of 1.2000. On the four-hour chart, the pair has moved below the ichimoku cloud and the short and longer-term moving averages. It is also slightly below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level while the signal and histogram of the MACD have dropped below the neutral line. The pair has also formed a head and shoulders pattern. Therefore, the path of least resistance is lower.
USD/CAD
The USD/CAD is trading at 1.2265, which is the lowest it has been in months. The pair has also formed a head and shoulders pattern and is slightly below the 25-day moving average. The signal and histogram of the MACD are slightly below the neutral line while other oscillators are neutral. The pair may keep falling as worries of higher US interest rates remain.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
Gold stays on the way to $1,800, shrugs off China-led jitters
Gold (XAU/USD) reverses the pullback from an intraday high while picking up the bids to $1,790. The yellow metal rises for the second consecutive day as US Treasury yields and the USD are yet to respond to the latest challenges to the risk sentiment.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.