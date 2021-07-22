Danish card and MobilePay data, up to Monday July 19th is around 7% above 2019 level for this time of the year. That means spending has come somewhat down relative to 2019 over the last month. Overall, total spending continues to look strong, though, supported by a continued elevated goods consumption.
Online spending was 22% above normal in the recent week, whereas spending in physical stores was up 3% compared to the same week of 2019.
Staycation is visible in the data, as particularly DIY spending has been strong through July. That said, we are currently witnessing solid spending in both restaurants and tourist attractions and it seems the Danes are demanding many of the same things on their holiday in Denmark as when spending it abroad.
The otherwise remarkable comeback to airline and package holiday spending has halted over the last few weeks, likely affected by the good summer weather at home and worries about the delta variant. We might see a comeback over the coming month when payments for autumn trips are due.
Retail spending remains elevated particularly due to a continued very large electronics demand. Overall, we have seen a decline in home-related spending, though, also mirroring the declining interest for housing we are witnessing now. We are seeing signs of normalisation across spending on furniture and paint shops with furniture spending declining to 2019 levels this week.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 ahead of all-important ECB meeting
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.18 as the clock ticks down to the ECB's first policy announcement after unveiling its more dovish strategic review. ECB President Lagarde is set to make changes to communications and perhaps to policy. Covid headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3750, dismissing Brexit, covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, extending its rebound from five-month lows. Sterling has shrugged off a growing EU-UK row over the Northern Irish protocol and persistently high covid figures in the UK. The BOE's Broadbent sees no rush to respond to inflation.
XAU/USD is not out of the woods yet, levels to watch
Gold price is off the lows but remains under pressure amid a better market mood and rising Treasury yields, making the non-yielding gold less attractive.
Bitcoin breathes life into altcoins
Bitcoin price might pull back before it continues its uptrend. Ethereum price is facing a critical resistance level at $2,018 and might retrace before heading higher. Ripple price is bouncing off a demand zone ranging from $0.548 to $0.568.
Why is Tesla stock moving
Tesla underperformed the broad market on Wednesday closing just under 1% lower at $655.29. Equity markets have been recovering from the hammering they took on Monday but Tesla did not get the memo and remained in a bearish mood.