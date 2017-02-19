SP500 "We are arriving" seems suitable

SP500

For the SP500, cycle-wise November 4th was the Primary cycle trough, which puts us entering the 15th week of a nominal 18 week cycle. Nov. 4th was the 40 week cycle trough as well. The 1st Half 2017 Forecast dates, given to subscribers, are estimated from Astrological events only. As time unfolds we have the benefit of market cycles and possibly additional Astrological events. Nevertheless the original dates have fared very well. See the blog post of December 11, 2016, showing the original forecast dates for the SP500. These are the original 6 month dates with no adjustments for the last 3, 6 month periods.

It should be noted Primary cycles (18 weeks) most often start with a nominal 6 week sub-cycle. The 2nd most common start is a 1/2 Primary or 9 week sub-cycles.

This blog post will be shorter than usual as the dates mentioned last week still apply.

We are about to enter a stressful period of time, possibly the most stressful of the year. We have arrived. This includes 2 Eclipses (the first on February 10th), a Lunar next week then a Solar eclipse later in the month. Both aspect Mars. This period also includes Pluto semisquare the North Node, Mars squaring Pluto, Mars conjunct Uranus, Mars opposition Jupiter. the Sun conjunct Neptune, Jupiter opposition Uranus and the Venus retrograde. There is more coming but this weekly blog takes us up to March 4th, the Venus retrograde date. There is much more to come over the next 2 months. The exact dates of key transits are further down. Mars is very active and in it's ruler-ship, Aries, so we may see more aggressive and violent events. The Martian energy should emphasize the Jupiter / Uranus opposition and may point to an events near February 26 - March 4th.

This could potentially cause significant problems in the stock market and other areas of life (i.e. earthquakes, violent weather, conflict) in the late February / early March time frame . The eclipses look difficult, but especially the Solar eclipse in August. Subscribers will have the dates and further information on these events. Keep watching. Mid to late February looks rough but March and the first half of April look worse.

Looking to the next Presidential election, 2020 Jupiter and Saturn will be conjunct near the cusp of Aquarius an Air sign. More on this and the Mutation conjunction in an ensuing subscribers report.

The next estimated Primary cycle ( aka nominal 18 week cycle) low is estimated to be March 6th +- 3 weeks with a range of February 13th, 2017 to March 19, 2017. It could also be the week of March 19, 2017 +- 3 weeks. As we get closer I will use the upcoming Astros and market cycles to try and get a more exact reading on when the Primary cycle trough will occur. Early April is another possibility.

The March 6, 2017 forecast was first mentioned in our blog post of November 14, 2016.

I mention this again as early March is looking more and more like a low and we are getting close to a change in trend which would be down.

Mars is active and we have a Solar eclipse on February 26th at 8'Pisces12". Eclipses are powerful events that can effect events months before and after the exact eclipse date. Subscribers will have details of these eclipses and 2 more in August. August looks worrisome due to possible geophysical events which could occur. This coming month could have geophysical events as well as Mars is active and will be in aspect to all 4 eclipses that will occur this year. Mars is the planet of war, conflict and aggression.

On March 7th +- 3 td's, Saturn conjuncts the Galactic Center. The 2 week period could define a move down. This may be very important. Bear in mind we are in an 8 year bull market. A move down could start at any time, the above are the most probable from an Astrological perspective.

As mentioned in previous weeks both Israel and Egypt (mid-East) may come to the fore this year as regards to conflict and aggression. Iran and Turkey may be included as well. This may be seen before the end of April. This is connected to the on-going Saturn/Uranus trine, a 45 year aspect which is exact again on May 19th.

Following are the change in trend dates for the next couple of weeks all +- 3 td's.

February 22 Mars square Pluto

February 26 Solar eclipse and Mars conjunct Uranus

February 27 Mars opposition Jupiter

March 1 Sun conjunct Jupiter

March 2nd. The next Jupiter / Uranus opposition (2nd of a 3 pass)

March 4 Venus retrograde (could be very important)

The second pass of the 14 year aspect, Jupiter opposing Uranus occurs on March 2nd. At times this opposition will be a T-square with Pluto at the Apex. The French Astrologer, Barbault considers this transit to be predominantly a capitalist oriented cycle. This transit could bring a spirit of collective optimism. This may be particularly opportune at this time in the USA. Don't look for an immediate event. Look for a swing to the right politically. Revolutionary activity. This aspect has a history of market turns

As noted above the 2nd opposition of Jupiter and Uranus occurs March 2nd, two days before Venus turns retrograde. There is a Venus cycle which could be important. That is every 8 years or 5 Venus retro occurrences, Venus returns to approximately the same spot in the Zodiac. Venus turns retrograde on March 4th 2017. 8 years ago or 5 Venus retro occurrences Venus turned retrograde on March 6, 2009. This was the day of the low in the major US indices. If, for some reason, we do not get a change in trend in late January / early February then the March 4 date would be a good candidate for a turn.

The following chart shows Venus retrograde dates (retro, red arrow pointed left), Venus direct (blue arrow pointed right) and the Sun / Venus conjunct noted as Inferior or Superior, (I or S). Mercury and Venus are the two planets inside the Earth's orbit and the only one's that can have Inferior and Superior conjunctions with the Sun. The next conjunction is an Inferior conjunction. Note the previous Inferior conjuncts (I) on the following chart.

On the following chart the red vertical lines are a 45 td (trading days) cycle. Note they have been at a low then a high then repeat. Although slightly extended we should be looking for a low on the last red vertical line on March 14, 2017.

Following is a daily chart of the SP500. The brown line is an adjusted Bradley indicator. It's purpose is to find a change in trend. This is not straight forward to read and the details with video are in section 9 of the subscribers report. What appears to be the next Bradley turn is Feb 9 /10th. Also Price is above both the 15 and 45 day sma's. and the 15 day sma is above the 45 day. This would still be a good time frame for the start of a slide down.

Harmonics

I continue to watch the 24th harmonic cycle (360 / 24) cycles. The brown squares are Sun / Saturn 15 degrees on the following daily chart.

The next hits are March 1, 2017 then March 17th.

I have added 3 price lines to this chart.

Saturn - black

Uranus - purple

Neptune - light blue

These price lines can act as support / resistance. Also on this chart are blue vertical line which is the 24 cd (calendar day) cycle. It has been at highs and lows. The next date is March 1st, the same date as the 24 Harmonic.

Looking forward I'm expecting volatile markets in February followed by very difficult markets in the late February through April timeframe.

There have been a number of earthquakes over the last couple of weeks. I'm expecting more. Watch the period around Feb 26 for more significant geophysical events.