Weekly Forecast (January 23 – 27, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 4035, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4180.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 4035, which will be followed by reaching support level 3900 and 3805.

Monthly Forecast, January 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 3975, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 4129.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 3919, which will be followed by reaching support level 3677 and 3548.