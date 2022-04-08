Financials: June Bonds are currently 23 lower at 143’17,down about 6’00 for the last week. 10 Year Notes 16 lower at 120’01.5, down 2’12 for the week. The 5 Year note is 13 lower at 113’03.25, down 0’30 for the week. The FOMC minutes showed a consensus at the Fed to take a more hawkish stance against inflation by selling off the Fed’s balance sheet (inventory of notes and Bonds) at a quicker than previously thought pace. The figure of $1.1 trillion per year is the figure I have heard. The figure for rate hikes for the year is now 3.0-3.5%. Yields rose quickly this past week accelerating the flattening of the yield curve. Yields are now as follows: 2 Year 2.57%, 5 Year 2.74%, 10 year2.68% and 30 Year2.69%. A 0.5% rate hike is now priced into market for the May FOMC meeting.
Grains: May Corn is 2’6 higher at 760’4, UP 20”0 for the week. May Beans are 13’6 higher at 1659’2, down 8’0 for the week. This morning we have Crop Production and supply/demand reports. Trends remain up and supplies should remain tight because of sanctions for the global market place. Next week I will begin focusing on Dec. Corn and Nov. Beans which are at a huge discount to May contracts.
Cattle: April Cattle are unchanged at 138.00.down 195 for the week. April Feeder Cattle are also unchanged at 156.40, down 640 for the week. The high cost of feed continues to work against Feeders. My next letter will focus on the Aug. LC/Aug.FC spreads and June LC positions. Today’s crop reports could have an impact on Live and Feeder Cattle prices.
Silver: May Silver is currently 9 cents lower at 24,64, down 59 cents for the week. Support is below 24.40 and Resistance26.20. Near term trend remains down.
S&P: June S&P’s are 15.00 lower at 4481.00, down 6.00 for the week. Volatility remains high and price action headline dependant. SSupport remains at 4485.00 and Resistance remains at 4635.00.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
EUR/USD loses traction, drops below 1.0850
EUR/USD has edged higher during the European trading hours but reversed its direction after coming within a touching distance of 1.0900. The unabated dollar strength on surging US Treasury bond yields weighs on the pair ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD slumps to fresh multi-month lows below 1.3000
GBP/USD has extended its slide on renewed dollar strength in the early American session and touched its weakest level since November 2020 below 1.3000. The US Dollar Index is sitting at its highest level in nearly two years above 100.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 despite rising US yields
Gold continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,930 on Friday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand.
How Dogecoin price will enter buy zone before 40% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.