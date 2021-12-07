S&P 500 surges, as Omicron threat eases
The S&P 500 rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, as investors looked to have moved past recent concerns surrounding the Omicron variant.
Tuesday’s surge came as data from GSK, found that its antibody treatment showed resistance against Omicron.
In a statement regarding today’s findings, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer Hal Barron stated that, "These pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, plus all other variants of concern defined to date by the WHO".
After the emergence of this latest mutation, markets panicked, with investors selling off positions, to protect themselves from potential downside risks.
This week however has started bullish, with all major U.S. indices climbing higher. As of writing, the S&P 500 was up 2.06%.
Oil prices climb to 1-week high
As indices climbed, so too did energy prices, with crude oil rallying to its highest level in the last week during Tuesday’s session.
WTI crude hit an intraday high of $73.33, which is the highest oil prices have traded since November 29th.
The rally in oil comes a few days after OPEC+ opted to maintain its output increase to 400,000 bpd next month, despite calls from the U.S. for the cartel to do more.
Energy prices dropped by as much as $22 in November, falling to a low of $63 per barrel, after previously trading at $85.
Many believe with an influx of new supply, prices may consolidate between $72 - $80 for the remainder of the year.
Trading any financial instrument on margin involves considerable risk. Therefore, before deciding to participate in margin trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Most importantly, do not invest money you cannot afford to lose. Consulting with your investment counselor, attorney or accountant as to the appropriateness of an investment in margin trading is recommended. This electronic mail message is intended only for the person or entity named in the addressee field. This message contains information that is privileged and confidential. If you are not the addressee thereof or the person responsible for its delivery, please notify us immediately by telephone and permanently delete all copies of this message. Any dissemination or copying of this message by anyone other than the addressee is strictly prohibited.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?