S&P 500 recovers but the Nasdaq and Mega-Cap tech names underperform [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment and reasons behind yesterday's US equity movement (00:00).
- Janet Yellen walked back comments on rate hikes (3:52).
- Review of EUR/USD from a technical perspective (5:12).
- WTI crude futures broke higher last night after API data (6:33).
- Biden aims for 70% of US adults vaccinated by July 4th (7:58).
- Boeing faces new hurdle in 737 MAX aircraft (8:50).
- Shadow MPC sees policy hold but the slowdown in gilt purchases (9:58).
- Main calendar events today with focus on US ADP & ISM Services PMI (11:10).
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD challenges 100-SMA support again ahead of US data
Gold is back in the red amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. XAU/USD retests ascending 100-SMA on the 4H chart amid bearish RSI. Downside appears more compelling ahead of the US macro news.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.