The S&P 500 index accelerated its sell-off, as it broke below the 3,800 level yesterday. The market is frightened by tomorrow’s FOMC Statement release – is it getting closer to a bottom?
The broad stock market index lost 3.88% on Monday, following its last week’s Thursday’s-Friday sell-off of more than 5%. Yesterday’s daily low was at 3,734.30. The S&P 500 index was 1084.3 points or 22.5% below its Jan. 4 record high of 4,818.62.
There’s still a lot of uncertainty and worries about inflation data, tightening Fed’s monetary policy and the Russia- Ukraine conflict. The market will be now waiting for tomorrow’s FOMC Rate Decision announcement. This morning the S&P 500 index is expected to open 0.6% higher following Producer Price Index release, and we may see an attempt at retracing some of the sell-off.
The nearest important resistance level is now at around 3,800-3,850, marked by the previous support level. The resistance level is also at 3,900. On the other hand, the support level is at 3,750. The S&P 500 index broke below its late May local low, as we can see on the daily chart.
Futures contract – Below the previous lows
Let’s take a look at the hourly chart of the S&P 500 futures contract. It was trading within a consolidation above the 4,080 level last week, and on Thursday it broke lower. Yesterday the market broke below its previous lows. However, we may see a short-term upward correction here.
Conclusion
The S&P 500 index will likely open 0.6% higher this morning and we may finally see a rebound after a three-day-long sell-off.
Investors will be waiting for the Wednesday’s FOMC’s interest rate decision release.
Here’s the breakdown:
-
The S&P 500 index accelerated its sell-off on Monday, as it lost almost 4%; we may see a rebound this morning.
-
In our opinion, no positions are currently justified from the risk/reward point of view.
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!