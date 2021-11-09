-
Emini S&P December hitting the targets as far as 4696/99 before reversing from 4712 & we are closing in on first support at 4675/70 this morning.
Nasdaq December seeing a little profit taking from our 16420/440 target but downside should be limited in the bull trend with no sell signal yet, despite overbought conditions.
Emini Dow Jones December we wrote: hit the next target of 36000/100 & if we continue higher in the bull trend look for 36250/280.
Target hit with a new all time high at 36375.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P meets first support at 4675/70. Longs need stops below 4665 but then expect strong support at 4650/45. Try longs with stops below 4635. Unlikely but further losses meet an excellent buying opportunity at 4615/05. Longs need stops below 4595.
The only resistance is at 4710/15. You would have to brave or crazy to sell short in this endless bull market! A break above 4720 targets 4735/40 then 4760.
Nasdaq December straight to the next target of 16420/440 with a new all time high only 8 ticks above!! Eventually we can reach 16700, perhaps this week. Then we look for 16850.
First support at 16260/240 likely to be tested this morning, but below here meets second support at 16140/120. Unlikely but further losses meet a buying opportunity at 15970/920. Longs need stops below 15890.
Emini Dow Jones December new all time high at 36375 but watch resistance at 36410/440. I certainly do not recommend a short but we could pause here. If we continue higher look for 36490/500 & 36750/800.
First support at 36100/35950. Best support at 35700/650. Longs need stops below 35550.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
