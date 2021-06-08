Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P JUNE consolidates in the bull trend in severely overbought conditions. We do have double top risk at the all-time high of 4233/38. A break above 4243 is a buy signal.
Same levels apply for today.
Nasdaq JUNE holding first support at 13650/625 yesterday to keep the outlook positive with a break above last week’s high at 13773/783 targeting 13818 (hit) &13950/970 today.
Emini Dow Jones dips to the first support at 34550/500.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P seeing a recovery towards more important resistance at the all-time high at 4233/38, despite severely overbought conditions. A break higher targets 4260/65.
First support at 4200/4190. A break lower to retests good support at 4170/65. Longsneed stops below 4160. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 4140/35, perhaps as far as 4120/10.
Nasdaq beat last week’s high at 13773/783 targeting 13818 (hit) & 13950/970 before retest of the all-time high 14045/065.
Best support at 13680/630. Longs need stops below 13590. A break lower retestsshort term moving average support at 13480/460 with best support at 13380/350 this week. Longs need stops below 13300.
Emini Dow Jones tests first support at 34550/500. Longs need stops below 34450.Next target & support at 34310/280.
Holding first support at 34550/500 targets 34800 before a retest of the all-time high at 34900/35000.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.22 after mixed EZ data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.22, pressured by fresh dollar strength. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment missed estimates with 79.7 points but eurozone GDP was upgraded from -0.3% to -0.6% in the final read for Q1. US JOLTs figures are awaited.
GBP/USD falls under 1.4150 amid Brexit, UK reopening concerns
GBP/USD has dropped under 1.4150, as renewed US dollar strength exerts pressure on the pair. A possibility of delayed UK reopening due to concerns over Indian delta covid strain and looming Brexit concerns weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD wavers around $1,900 on USD recovery
Gold (XAU/USD) buyers take a breather around $1,900, down 0.16% while bouncing off intrday low of $1,894.57, after a two-day upswing ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
Three reasons why Cardano price could tank to $0.50 in the coming days
Cardano price has been on a parabolic expansion without any reasonable corrections since late December 2020. The number of underwater investors who purchased ADA at a local top has grown in number.
Fed’s step forward, Fed’s step back
The Fed’s still stray between curbing the prices and the labor market needs for cheap money. We have seen the May US labor report showing adding of only 559k out of the farming sector. The report was shocking as it came, after US ADP had shown ...