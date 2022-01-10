At the start of 2022, the USA 500 stock index booked a new all-time-high level. However, immediately afterwards the index started a decline, which recently reached below the 50-day simple moving average.
If the index continues to decline, it might look for support in the lower trend line of the channel up pattern, which has guided the index since late 2020. Below the trend line, the December low levels at 4,500.00,
Meanwhile, a potential surge could first find resistance in the November high level at 4,750.00, before aiming at the all-time-high level at 4,800.00.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1300
EUR/USD stays modest bearish pressure on Monday and continues to edge lower toward 1.1300. The renewed dollar strength on rising US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the pair. The US Dollar Index is testing 96.00 after falling more than 0.5% on Friday.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops toward 1.3550
GBP/USD failed to break above 1.3600 on Monday and started to decline toward 1.3550 during the European trading hours. The risk-averse market environment and renewed dollar strength seem to be weighing on the pair as investors eye US T-bond yields.
Gold: Quick pullback from 1,800 area hints at further slides
Spot gold consolidates at around $1,794 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. The bright metal peaked at 1,802.32, giving up ahead of the US opening as demand for the American currency picked up. Market players are waiting for an update on US inflation.
Shiba Inu awaits a spark to kick-start 20% advance
Shiba Inu price has fumbled around a stable support level, flipping it into a resistance level multiple times. This development was a necessary to collect the liquidity resting below it.
Where next for GBP/USD and when it could tackle the 1.3150-1.32 support zone Premium
Where is GBP.USD going next in the short and long terms? How likely is it to see GBP/USD breaking below 1.3150-132? The currency pair is heading for another roller coaster in 2022.