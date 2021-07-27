Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September just holding the only resistance of any importance at 4405/10.
Nasdaq September beat the all time high at 14965/995 for a buy signal at the start of this week initially targeting 15100/120 with a new all time high at 15134.
Emini Dow Jones September edging slowly above 34975/35000 as we reach 35072.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P hit the only resistance of any importance at 4405/10. A break above 4415 is a buy signal targeting 4455/60.
First support at 4392/82. Best support at 4375/70. Longs need stops below 4365 for a buying opportunity at 4345/35. Longs need stops below 4330.
Nasdaq beat 14965/995 for a buy signal at the start of next week initially targeting 15100/120 (with a new all time high at 15134) & strong resistance at 15320/350. A break above 15400 targets 15700/750.
First support at 14995/950. Strong support at 14840/800. Longs need stops below 14750.
Emini Dow Jones September holding above 35000/34975 targets 35160/190, perhaps as far as resistance at 34400/450.
Strong support at 34750/710 & strong support again at 34540/500. Longs need stops below 34450.
Chart
