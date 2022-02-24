The broader view in SPX suggests that it’s correcting the cycle from March 2020 low cycle. While the short-term cycle from 04 January 2022 high is unfolding as Elliott Wave double three structure favoring more downside to take place. Down from the 1/04/2022 high the decline to $4222.62 low ended cycle degree wave w in red. Up from there, the index made a bounce higher as a zigzag structure where wave ((A)) ended at $4453.23 high. Wave ((B)) ended at $4292.46 low and wave ((C)) ended at $4593.71 high thus completing cycle degree x bounce.
Since that peak in x wave, the decline looks to be unfolding in 5 wave impulse sequence suggesting that possible zigzag correction in a lesser degree cycle within cycle degree y leg lower must be taking place. Whereas, wave (1) ended at $4364.84 low. Wave (2) bounce ended at 4489.55 high, wave (3) ended at $4267.11 low, wave (4) bounce ended at $4341.51 high, and wave (5) can end in between $4227- $4140 area lower to complete wave ((A)) lower. Then index is expected to see a bounce higher in wave ((B)) to correct the short-term cycle from 2/02/2022 high before seeing the final leg lower in wave ((C)) of y.
S&P 500 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
S&P 500 Elliott Wave video
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.