Emini S&P March shot higher to resistance at 4327/32 & almost as far as 4350/60 before prices collapsed.
Nasdaq March shorts at 14100/150 worked perfectly on the collapsed 14100/150 to my targets of 13850/800, 13600/580 & to within 100 ticks of Very important support at 13000/12950 as I write this morning.
Emini Dow Jones March may have just completed a huge head & shoulders reversal pattern for an important longer term sell signal.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P breaks incredibly important support at 4195/4185. Holding below here could trigger another 15% correction to the downside. We have already hit 4116. If we continue lower look for 4065/55.
Key resistance at 4195/4205. As long as this hold, the outlook is very negative. However if we close the day above here it signals a false break & we could get quite a short squeeze. A break above 4215 today should confirm a move towards 4260/70, perhaps as far as 4300/10.
Nasdaq tests very important longer term support at 13000/12900. Definitely worth trying a long as this could be a low for the correction at this stage. Longs need stops below 12800. A break lower however could send prices down another 100 points eventually.
Holding support at 13000/12900 targets 13500/600. If we continue higher look for 13800/850.
Emini Dow Jones broke support at 33200/33000 for an important longer term sell signal. So far we have hit 32226. However we do have very important longer term support at 32400/300 so holding here today triggers a good recovery to strong resistance at 32900/33000. There are the only two levels that matter today.
A break below 32000 is then a very important longer term sell signal & could see 750 tick losses almost immediately.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers towards 1.1200 on President Biden's words
EUR/USD recovered the 1.1200 threshold after reaching a fresh 2022 low of 1.1105, as US President Joe Biden announces international sanctions on Russia, bringing some relief to Wall Street. Russia is still advancing into Kyiv, and according to US intelligence, its main target is to take over the Ukrainian government.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3400 as demand for safety recedes
GBP/USD trimmed part of its early losses and approaches 1.3400 as Wall Street keeps recovering early losses, following the announcement of US sanctions against Moscow. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be ejected from SWIFT system.
AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers
The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine.
Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv
Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus.
Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium
Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.