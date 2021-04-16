Top daily news

Global equities are mostly rising currently after SP500 and Dow updated historic highs Thursday after strong US economic data. Apple shares gained 1.38% as Jeff Bezos said 'we need to do a better job for our employees', Facebook added 1.65% on Thursday while child safety groups asked Facebook to scrap plans for Instagram for kids.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.03% GBP USD -0.34% USD JPY +0.71% AUD USD -1.89%

The Dollar strengthening is intact currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, inched up 0.04% Thursday as US Labor Department reported 576 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 769 thousand the previous week.

GBP/USD continued climbing Thursday while EUR/USD reversed its rising with both pairs lower currently. AUD/USD continued its climbing while USD/JPY persisted retreating Thursday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.01% GB 100 Index +0.85% Nikkei Index +0.14% Hang Seng Index +0.59%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment preliminary report at 14:30 CET today after a bullish session yesterday as large banks reported blowout earnings. SP 500 and Dow finished at fresh all-time highs with the three main US stock benchmarks recording daily gains ranging from 0.9% to 1.3%.

European stock indexes are higher today after closing at records Thursday. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Shanghai Composite leading gainers after China reported a sharp acceleration in first quarter growth while retail sales bounced strongly last month.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.53% WTI Crude +0.6%

Brent is edging higher today. Oil prices ended at fresh four week highs yesterday on positive U.S. economic data. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.5%. June Brent crude added 0.5% to $66.94 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.1%

Gold prices are steady today . June gold gained nearly 2% settling at $1,766.80 an ounce on Thursday – a seven-week high.

