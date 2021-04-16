Top daily news
Global equities are mostly rising currently after SP500 and Dow updated historic highs Thursday after strong US economic data. Apple shares gained 1.38% as Jeff Bezos said 'we need to do a better job for our employees', Facebook added 1.65% on Thursday while child safety groups asked Facebook to scrap plans for Instagram for kids.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.03%
|GBP USD
|-0.34%
|USD JPY
|+0.71%
|AUD USD
|-1.89%
The Dollar strengthening is intact currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, inched up 0.04% Thursday as US Labor Department reported 576 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 769 thousand the previous week.
GBP/USD continued climbing Thursday while EUR/USD reversed its rising with both pairs lower currently. AUD/USD continued its climbing while USD/JPY persisted retreating Thursday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.01%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.85%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.14%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.59%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed currently ahead of University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment preliminary report at 14:30 CET today after a bullish session yesterday as large banks reported blowout earnings. SP 500 and Dow finished at fresh all-time highs with the three main US stock benchmarks recording daily gains ranging from 0.9% to 1.3%.
European stock indexes are higher today after closing at records Thursday. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Shanghai Composite leading gainers after China reported a sharp acceleration in first quarter growth while retail sales bounced strongly last month.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.53%
|WTI Crude
|+0.6%
Brent is edging higher today. Oil prices ended at fresh four week highs yesterday on positive U.S. economic data. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures gained 0.5%. June Brent crude added 0.5% to $66.94 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.1%
Gold prices are steady today . June gold gained nearly 2% settling at $1,766.80 an ounce on Thursday – a seven-week high.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
