Monthly Forecast, June 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading above support level 1656.4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1759.2.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 1656.4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1576.6 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 1423.