Weekly Forecast (September 11 – 15, 2023)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1381, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1427,6.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1381, which will be followed by reaching support level 1338 and 1288.

Monthly Forecast, September – October, 2023

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1448,2, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1527.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1435, which will be followed by reaching support level 1288,1 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1217,2.