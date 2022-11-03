Thursday forecast (November 3, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 72.70, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 76.54 and 78.10.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 72.70, which will be followed by moving down to support level 68.16.

Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 73.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 78.18.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 73.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 68.16 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 64.05.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 73.75, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 79.29.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 73.75, which will be followed by reaching support level 68.16 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 60.75.

