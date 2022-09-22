Thursday forecast (September 22, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 63,38, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 68,84.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 63,38, which will be followed by moving down to support level 61,24.

Weekly forecast (September 18 – 23, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 63,38, which will be followed by moving down to support level 60,20.

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 73.74, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 87.65.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 73.74, which will be followed by reaching support level 54.42 – 51.

