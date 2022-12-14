Weekly forecast (December 14 – 16, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 471,4, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 509..

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 471,4, which will be followed by reaching support level 437,4 and 406.

Monthly forecast, December 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 416,4, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 433,5.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 416,4, which will be followed by moving down to support level 399.