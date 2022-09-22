Thursday forecast (September 22, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 431.7, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 453.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 431.7, which will be followed by moving down to support level 420.2.

Weekly forecast (September 18 – 23, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 420, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 440.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 420, which will be followed by moving down to support level 404,3.

Previous week forecast

Monthly forecast, September 2022

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 440, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 471.4.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 440, which will be followed by reaching support level 395 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 375.3.

Previous month forecast