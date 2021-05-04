Soured risk appetite elevates safe-haven USD demand euro tests $1.20

EUR/USD:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

Following a three-month retracement, demand at 1.1857-1.1352 made an entrance and inspired a bullish revival in April, up 2.4 percent at the close.

April upside throws light on the possibility of fresh 2021 peaks in the months ahead, followed by a test of ascending resistance (prior support [1.1641]).

Based on trend studies, the primary uptrend has been underway since price broke the 1.1714 high (Aug 2015) in July 2017. Additionally, price also breached trendline resistance, taken from the high 1.6038, in July 2020.

Daily timeframe:

Largely unchanged from previous analysis.

The 200-day simple moving average remains flirting around 1.1939 levels, a dynamic value that could deliver support if tested. Quasimodo resistance at 1.2169, on the other hand, commands attention to the upside.

Despite the 2021 retracement, trend studies reveal the currency pair has been entrenched within an uptrend since early 2020, movement that many traders will likely refer to as a primary trend on this timeframe.

In terms of RSI action, last week’s withdrawal from 69.00 positions the value within shouting distance of support at 51.36.

H4 timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

The Dollar index (ticker: DXY) firmed Tuesday, unwinding a portion of April’s 2 percent decline amid fading risk appetite.

As you can see, this pressured Europe’s single currency to fresh weekly troughs at 1.1998, and consequently tipped the scales in favour of a move to support at 1.1990 and a Fibonacci cluster between 1.1971 and 1.1986 (a defined area on a price chart where Fib retracement levels converge).

Overthrowing the aforesaid Fib cluster unearths additional support at 1.1937 (aligns closely with the 200-day simple moving average on the daily scale), while a rotation to the upside shines light on resistance at 1.2108.

H1 timeframe:

Tuesday’s bearish phase watched the 1.20 figure make an appearance, action that clearly stirred short-term bullish interest mid-way through London hours. Technically interesting here is the support level residing beneath 1.20 at 1.1989, a prior Quasimodo resistance.

RSI movement on the H1 pencilled in bullish divergence yesterday, as price shook hands with 1.20. Subsequent action witnessed the RSI value exit oversold waters to test space just south of the 50.00 centreline.

Observed levels:

Partly modified from previous analysis.

April showing life out of monthly demand from 1.1857-1.1352 reinforces a possible retest (dip-buying scenario) at the 200-day simple moving average from 1.1939 (daily timeframe).

From the H4 timeframe, however, focus is on support at 1.1971/1.1990 (support/Fibonacci cluster). This also unlocks a possible whipsaw through 1.20 on the H1 to test the noted H4 support as well as H1 support at 1.1989. A H1 close back above 1.20—following a 1.1971/1.1990 test—is likely to be interpreted a bullish theme, targeting at least 1.2035 (H1) resistance.

AUD/USD:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

Since the beginning of 2021, buyers and sellers have been battling for position south of trendline resistance (prior support - 0.4776 high) and supply from 0.8303-0.8082. Should a bearish scenario unfold, demand at 0.7029-0.6664 (prior supply) is featured to the downside.

Trend studies (despite the trendline resistance [1.0582] breach in July 2020) show the primary downtrend (since mid-2011) remains in play until breaking 0.8135 (January high [2018]).

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

From mid-April, AUD/USD has been consolidating around resistance from 0.7817.

Territory to the downside shines the technical spotlight on February’s low at 0.7563, followed closely by trendline resistance-turned support, extended from the high 0.8007.

Rupturing 0.7817, nevertheless, unbolts the door for an approach to supply at 0.8045-0.7985.

Interestingly, the RSI value is seen testing trendline support-turned resistance, extended from the low 36.55, and recently nudged south of the 50.00 centreline. North of here, traders are urged to pencil in trendline resistance, drawn from the high 80.12.

H4 timeframe:

A bearish phase unfolded on Tuesday, largely driven on the back of a USD bid amidst safe-haven demand.

Technically, this had price action whipsaw through the walls of 0.7696-0.7715 demand (and trendline support, taken from the low 0.7531), movement which missed a Fibonacci cluster between 0.7657 and 0.7672 by a whisker (green).

Upside targets to be mindful of on the H4 scale are Monday’s tops at 0.7766, followed by Quasimodo resistance at 0.7800.

H1 timeframe:

Early US hours delivered a vigorous whipsaw through 0.77 bids on Tuesday, with enough force to trip protective stops and fill breakout sellers’ sell stops to cause a bear trap. Traders will note that price snapping through 0.77 not only came within striking distance of support at 0.7668, the move was accompanied by RSI bullish divergence and a near-test of RSI support at 19.40 (the value now hovers nearby the underside of the 50.00 centreline).

The absence of supply north of 0.77 unlocks a possible bid today, taking aim at resistance from 0.7752 and the 100-period simple moving average.

Observed levels:

The 0.77 whipsaw on the H1—together with H4 crossing swords with trendline support and coming within a whisker of testing Fibonacci support at 0.7657/0.7672—underlines a potential bullish scenario above 0.77, targeting at least H1 resistance from 0.7752.

USD/JPY:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

Following January’s bullish engulfing candle and February’s outperformance, March concluded up by 3.9 percent and marginally cut through descending resistance, etched from the high 118.66.

Although April finished lower by 1.3 percent and snapped the three-month winning streak, the pair is attempting to hold the breached descending resistance, echoing potential support.

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

Despite the monthly timeframe chalking up possible supportive structure, the daily timeframe has price engaging supply at 109.97-109.18.

Trendline support, extended from the low 102.59, serves as a downside target south of current supply; a bullish showing, on the other hand, casts light towards longer-term supply at 110.94-110.29, stationed under another supply at 111.73-111.19.

Trend studies show the unit has been trending higher since the beginning of 2021.

The RSI indicator, although ending last week above the 50.00 centreline (a sign of trend strength), is seen testing resistance at 57.00.

H4 timeframe:

61.8% Fib resistance at 109.60—located under supply at 109.97-109.72 (an area positioned within the upper range of daily supply at 109.97-109.18)—remain primary areas on the H4 scale, with support at 108.99 serving as a floor for the time being.

External areas to be aware of are support at 108.50 and neighbouring demand from 108.20-108.43, in addition to supply posted at 110.85-110.46 (fixed within daily supply at 110.94-110.29).

H1 timeframe:

Monday’s 109 test—aided by the 100-period simple moving average—elevated the currency pair higher on Tuesday, consequently crossing paths with supply at 109.52-109.39 (a decision point to break the 109.26 low) and intersecting trendline support-turned resistance, taken from the low 107.64.

The 109.52-109.39 test, as you can see, pressured short-term flow to the 100-period simple moving average, which replied with a bullish wave back to the aforesaid supply.

Above current supply, aside from tops around Monday’s peak at 109.69, we can see resistance calling at 109.95, alongside the 110 figure. Below 109, however, trendline support, drawn from the low 107.47, is seen close by, with subsequent selling unmasking demand at 108.57-108.46.

Observed levels:

Short-term range traders will likely be drawn to the H1 scale today, as price fluctuates between supply at 109.52-109.39 and the 109 base (along with the 100-period simple moving average). Technicians may also note the 109 figure aligns closely with H4 support at 108.99.

Range traders, however, are urged to pencil in the possibility of whipsaws forming. Directly above H1 supply we have the H4 timeframe’s 61.8% Fib resistance at 109.60, while south of 109 has H1 trendline support ready to accept any fakeout movement.

GBP/USD:

Monthly timeframe:

(Technical change on this timeframe is often limited, though serves as guidance to potential longer-term moves)

The pendulum swung in favour of buyers following December’s 2.5 percent advance, stirring major trendline resistance (2.1161). February subsequently followed through to the upside (1.7 percent) and refreshed 2021 highs at 1.4241, levels not seen since 2018. Contained within February’s range, however, March and April witnessed decreased volatility.

Despite the trendline breach (which could serve as possible support if retested), primary trend structure has faced lower since early 2008, unbroken (as of current price) until 1.4376 gives way (April high 2018).

Daily timeframe:

Technical structure unchanged from previous analysis.

Resistance at 1.4003 has proved a stubborn hurdle since March, capping upside attempts on multiple occasions. Any downside from this base throws light on 1.3670 bottoms, arranged north of Quasimodo support at 1.3609.

Should buyers regain consciousness and brush aside current resistance, Quasimodo resistance at 1.4250 could enter the frame.

From the RSI indicator, the value dropped from 58.20 peaks and crossed swords with trendline support, pencilled in from the low 36.14.

As for trend, GBP/USD has been trending higher since early 2020, despite the two-month retracement.

H4 timeframe:

1.3809-1.3832 demand, as you can see, survived Friday’s mild breach, with GBP/USD bulls entering an offensive phase and shaking hands with resistance at 1.3919 on Monday. As evident from the chart, the aforementioned resistance held firm and supported a bearish response on Tuesday.

Below the aforesaid demand brings notice to Quasimodo support at 1.3750, which happens to align with a 1.272% Fib projection at 1.3746 and a 78.6% Fib level at 1.3739 (Fib cluster).

Above 1.3919, nonetheless, brings light to tops around 1.3976, followed by Quasimodo resistance at 1.4007.

H1 timeframe:

Monday embracing resistance at 1.3929 stirred bearish flow, with early hours Tuesday pushing below the 1.39 figure and 100-period simple moving average.

As you can see, Tuesday had price knock on the door of lows at 1.3838 in early US and stage a recovery back to within touching distance of 1.39. A bearish rejection forming from the latter today, with enough force to dethrone Tuesday’s low, throws light on a possible test of 1.38 (a level mingling with a 61.8% Fib level and a 100% Fib projection at 1.3789).

RSI flow has the value attempting to find acceptance north of the 50.00 centreline, following earlier lows at 37.40.

Observed levels:

The combination of the 1.39 figure on the H1 and the 100-period simple moving average is a zone possibly on the radar today. A stab at lower prices from the aforesaid resistances is likely to zero in on H4 demand from 1.3809-1.3832, an area shadowed by the 1.38 figure on the H1.

1.39 shorts, however, must take into account H4 resistance at 1.3919 and H1 resistance from 1.3929, as these levels could pull price higher to collect more sellers (and trip 1.39 stops) before driving lower.