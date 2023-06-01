The US dollar gained, and the euro fell yesterday, after data from the Eurozone countries showed a faster-than-expected easing in inflation, while the job openings data from the US hinted, yet again, at further resilience in the US jobs market.
As a result of softer European inflation and stronger US job openings data, the EURUSD fell as low as 1.0635 yesterday, and the yield spread between the German and US 10-year bonds fell to the lowest levels since the end of February. Softer euro weighs on European stocks.
On the political front, the US House cleared the debt limit bill despite critics both sides. With the bill now headed to the Senate, it’s almost certain that it will get approved before the June 5th deadline.
One would’ve expected a relief rally on the back of the news that the debt ceiling crisis is almost over, but the stock markets gave a muted reaction. The more than 5.5% slump in Nvidia shares outweighed the debt ceiling optimism.
In China, the Caixin manufacturing index printed a number above 50 for May, in the expansion zone, in contradiction with the official PMI which unexpected showed a faster contraction the same month earlier this week. The latter may have helped halting bleeding in crude oil and boosted Hang Seng in Hong Kong, but bears remain in charge of both markets.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
