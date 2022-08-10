Russia halted crude flows to Hungary, Slovakia, and Czech Republic yesterday because sanctions prevented payment of a transit fee. But oil bulls are also quite this week, as US and Iran could finally reach a nuclear agreement, which would then unlock the Iranian oil and give a certain relief to the tight-supply market.
On earnings front, Coinbase missed estimates and Micron Technology was the latest US chipmaker to warn of a significant slowdown in chip demand, yesterday. While US chip stocks suffer this year, their Chinese counterparts grow fast.
Today is probably the most important day of the week in terms of economic data, as the US will reveal its latest CPI data, and investors have high expectations of seeing a softer figure in July.
A CPI figure in line with expectations, or ideally softer will certainly temper the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations, pull US yields lower and trigger a relief rally across stock markets and gold. How far could the rally extend?
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
