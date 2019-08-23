Monday is a public holiday in the UK, and the following Monday is a public holiday in the US. Many people take vacation next week, as it is considered to be the “last week of summer”. Markets are traditionally slow during the last week of August, as many people gear up for the ensuing volatility to arrive as people return to their offices after Labor Day. This year, the higher volatility may start at the end next week!
This week started the with much anticipation for today’s Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell. As we wrote earlier, no one was expecting Trump’s tweet storm that sent the markets into a frenzy! And now we have the G-7 this weekend, where Trump surely will not be greeted well be his European counterparts. Many of the European leaders most likely will express their displeasure with the tariffs he has placed not only on China, but also on some European countries.
The DXY was not pleased with Trump’s tweets. It began to move slightly lower after Powell’s speech, however once Trump began trashing China, the DXY moved aggressively. DXY is currently holding support at the 61.8% retracement at 97.58 from August 9th low to todays highs.
The EUR/USD has moved higher 100 pips on day from 1.1053 to 1.1153 and is currently holding below resistance at 1.1162. Next resistance level is 1.1179, the 61.8% retracement level from the August 6th highs to today’s lows.
S&P 500 is down over 70 handles, breaking trendline support, and the Dow is down over 500 points. The equity markets were hit particularly hard by the tweets, as once again, investors are looking ahead to G-7 this weekend.
Gold also moved much higher after the tweets to near 1528. Resistance is at recent highs at 1535 and support is 1508.75.
With Trump’s twitching Twitter fingers, G-7 this weekend, low participation on Monday (because of the UK Holiday), AND the possibility of low participation all next week, make sure to be on high alert for increased risk of higher volatility during the last week in August!
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.1100 as Trump announces steps against China
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell's lack of action.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2250 on USD weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to the monthly highs above 1.2250 as the US dollar falls following Powell's hint of cutting rates and Trump's angry response.
USD/JPY plummets to ten-day lows below 106 as Trump goes berserk on Twitter
The USD/JPY came under strong selling pressure in the last hour and erased nearly 100 pips as US President Donald Trump's latest rant on Twitter forced investors to seek refuge and ramped up the demand for safe-haven JPY.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.
Gold gains more than $30, eyes 2019 highs on Trump’s tweet
Gold continues to rise sharply amid concerns about the impact of the escalation in the US-China trade war. The demand for safe-haven assets emerged over the last hours, leading to a rally in the yellow metal.