Silver’s long-term neutral outlook is at risk of a downgrade as the bears keep challenging the floor around 21.40 despite yesterday’s poor upturn.
The RSI and the Stochastics reflect oversold conditions, though neither of those indicators seem determined to change direction to the upside. Therefore, the base scenario is for sellers to dominate in the short term, although the case for a rebound will remain on the cards.
A close lower may initiate a sharper decline towards 20.20, where the key 200-weekly simple moving average (SMA) is positioned. The 19.50 level, which blocked the 2019 rally and delayed bullish corrections in mid-2020, may next attempt to save the market from further depreciation. However, if it proves fragile too, the sell-off could exacerbate to 18.70.
The way higher could be a tough job, as several obstacles may ruin any progress. The area around 22.00 will come first into view, whilst the constraining red Tenkan-sen line could add more pressure, preventing an acceleration to May’s resistance of 23.00. Further up, the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) currently at 23.65 could gain exclusive attention.
Overall, silver looks to be trading at a make-or-break point. A clear bounce above 21.40 would allow for more improvement, whereas a decisive close below it could push a group of traders out of the market.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows below mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the European session and continues to push lower. With the dollar capitalizing on safe-haven flows ahead of the Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Thursday, the pair trades at its lowest level in more than five years below 1.0450.
GBP/USD recovers modestly, trades near 1.2200
GBP/USD has staged a modest recovery toward 1.2200 after having dropped to its weakest level in two years at 1.2167. The disappointing data releases from the UK and Brexit jitters don't allow the British pound to gain traction. Investors await US PPI data.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,850 amid broad-based dollar strength
Gold has been struggling to gather bullish momentum on Thursday and trading in a relatively tight range near $1,850. Although the 3% decline witnessed in the 10-year US T-bond yield helps XAU/USD limit its losses, the broad dollar strength caps the pair's upside.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.