Silver is slightly bullish but if the price holds above the POC we should see a move up.

27.50-60 is the zone where we should see the bounce. Targets are 27.99 and 28.40. The structure looks bullish and bears could be stronger only if the price breaks below 27.28. At this point we should see a bounce and bulls could be in profit by the end of the day. Watch for the FOMC tomorrow.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.