Judging from dismal industrial production numbers, a recession is imminent if indeed it hasn't already begun.
Industrial production numbers from the Fed, chart by Mish
The Fed's Industrial Production Report for December suggests production has peaked this cycle.
Industrial production decreased 0.7 percent in December and 1.7 percent at an annual rate in the fourth quarter. In December, manufacturing output fell 1.3 percent amid widespread declines across the sector. The index for utilities jumped 3.8 percent, as cold temperatures boosted the demand for heating, while the index for mining moved down 0.9 percent. At 103.4 percent of its 2017 average, total industrial production in December was 1.6 percent above its year-earlier level. Capacity utilization dropped 0.6 percentage point in December to 78.8 percent, a rate that is 0.8 percentage point below its long-run (1972–2021) average.
A deeper dive into the details as shown in my lead chart shows weakness across the board.
Industrial production synopsis
- Industrial production peaked in October.
-
Manufacturing peaked in April with a double top in September.
-
Consumer durable goods peaked in April.
-
Manufacturing durable goods peaked in September.
-
Motor vehicles and parts peaked in October.
Nowhere for years
Industrial Production Since 1972
Industrial production has not gone anywhere since manufacturing peaked in December of 2012.
Q&A IP and recessions
Q: Why is IP signaling recession?
A: Because peaks in industrial production coincide with recessions.
Recession lead time after industrial production peak
Recession lead times in months based on Fed data.
Recession lead times vs industrial production tend to be very small, typically 1-2 month. 2001 and 2020 were notable exceptions.
December was another Retail Sales disaster, even worse with negative revisions
Please factor retail sales into the recession discussion.
December Was Another Retail Sales Disaster, Even Worse With Negative Revisions
Existing home sales decline 10th month, down another 7.7 percent
Also recall that Existing Home Sales Decline 10th Month, Down Another 7.7 Percent
Existing home sales fell another 7.7 percent in November. They have declined every month this year except for January.
I highly doubt we have ever seen conditions where retail sales, industrial production, and housing starts and sales have been this miserable where the economy was not already in recession.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flat for the week, but above 1.0800
The EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.0830, unchanged from its Monday’s opening as investors await a fresh catalyst. Growth-related figures and the US Q4 Gross Domestic Product to bring answers next week.
GBP/USD nearing 1.2400, bulls on hold
GBP/USD is up for the day and heading into the weekly close, although missing momentum. Dismal United Kingdom macroeconomic data undermines demand for the Pound despite the US Dollar's lack of appeal.
Gold struggles around $1930s, drops on buoyant US Dollar
Gold price retreats from multi-month highs ahead of the weekend due to the US Dollar (USD) recovering some ground and elevated US Treasury bond yields, despite recessionary fears around the US economy. Hence, the XAU/USD is retracing from daily highs of $1937.91, exchanging hands at $1926.42, down 0.28%.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC not reflecting fallout from Genesis bankruptcy
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is currently holding near $20 after reality kicked in this week with several central bankers coming out and setting the record straight in terms of inflation, growth outlook and recession possibilities.
Week Ahead – BoC may hike one final time, will flash PMIs spread gloom or optimism?
As 2023 gets underway, so do the central bank meetings and the Bank of Canada will be the next after the BoJ to announce its first policy decision of the year. Meanwhile, investors will be nervously awaiting the first PMI readings of 2023 next week as they juggle to reach a consensus about the recessionary risks.