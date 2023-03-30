Mike is shorting Crypto issues. He is expecting a pullback in early April for Long entries.
EUR/USD trims gains after reaching weekly highs at 1.0925
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0925 on Thursday, the highest level in a week, then retreated to the 1.0900 area. The pair is holding on to strong daily gains, on its way to the highest daily close since early February, supported by a weaker US Dollar ahead of Friday’s US Core PCE data.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2400 as Pound outperforms
The Pound is among the top performers of the American session. GBP/USD is trading at the highest level in almost two months, near 1.2400. Risk flows are helping the pair while at the same time making it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand.
Gold: Bulls aiming to challenge the $2,000 threshold Premium
Spot Gold found demand during American trading hours and currently trades around the $1,980 level. Following a consolidative stage, the bright metal gained upward traction on the back of continued US Dollar weakness.
Cardano might have a bumpy road following a 25% recovery
Cardano price has had a disappointing run these last two weeks when compared to other major altcoins.
FTSE100 up for 4th day in a row, hits 2-week high
We’ve seen another positive day for European markets with the FTSE100 pushing up to its highest levels in 2 weeks, although it remains well short of reversing its March losses, unlike the DAX which has reversed nearly all its post 9th March decline.