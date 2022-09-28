Stocks have recouped some lost ground, while other risk assets are moving higher too, following the Bank of England’s return to QE.
QE headlines embolden buyers
“The Bank of England’s u-turn (at least for now) on QE has given embattled buyers a reason to step back into the market. While it might not be the big QE programmes of old, it seems the bank’s willingness to intervene is being taken as a good sign, especially compared to its inaction earlier in the week. After days of selling were are seeing another attempt to move higher, though Apple’s 3% drop following news of its decision to hold rather than expand iPhone production has limited gains for now.”
Risk-on mood broadens across markets
“Indeed, the BoE’s move might mark the low for now in risk assets. The pound is back above $1.07, the euro is higher against the dollar and oil prices are rallying too. Of course this doesn’t change the bleaker medium-term view, but after the recent wave of selling there’s hope for a bounce in the short-term.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9650 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high near 0.9650 in the American session on Wednesday. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback amid improving market mood seems to be fueling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD extends recovery beyond 1.0750 in volatile session
Following an initial spike to 1.0850 on BoE's intervention in gilt markets, GBP/USD lost nearly 300 pips. With the dollar losing its strength after Wall Street's opening bell, however, the pair rose above 1.0750 and turned positive on the day.
Gold rebounds above $1,650 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered above $1,650 from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down over 4% on the day following the BoE's intervention in the gilt market, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Cardano price ignored the Vasil hard fork, but here is a promising bullish pattern
ADA has a lot to prove to investors amid questions over frequent declines despite increased development activities. The smart contracts token is trading slightly below its price level before the Vasil hard fork.
Invesco Nasdaq Trust (QQQ) ETF hopes for pivot but faces Apple headwinds
Stocks remain challenged this morning by competing news as overall volatility levels remain close to recent highs. A brief attempt at a rally on Tuesday failed miserably, and now the market opens negatively after having attempted to move higher during the premarket.