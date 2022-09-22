The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).