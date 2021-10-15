Second day of solid indices gains although FTSE 100 stalls

The FTSE 100 has trimmed its morning gains, and is now up just 20 points, but on Wall Street bullishness is evident once more.
-
FTSE 100 stalls in afternoon trading.
-
US indices keep rallying.
-
Earnings season remains supportive of further gains.
It is a solidly-positive end to the week for markets, which have built on yesterday’s rebound to make further inroads into the losses of September. The FTSE 100 finds itself capped around the summer highs, after poking its head above them in early trading, but on Wall Street the Dow is some 3% higher, or over 1000 points up, from Wednesday’s low. Once more the sellers were able to push markets down, but not hold them there, and like a ball escaping from being held under water, US indices have rocketed higher over the past 48 hours. Arguably the cue has been the solid wall of comments about earnings and the US economy, which have provided the necessary catalyst to turn Wednesday’s tentative buying into the flood of purchases seen on Thursday and in today’s session. From the looks of it we are on our way higher over the medium term, and while FTSE 8000 and Dow 40,000 might be a way off yet, both are now arguably feasible goals over the next year.
Earnings season has only just begun to hit its stride, but if it continues in a similar vein to the past few days equities will continue to find support. After a tough few weeks risk assets are back in vogue, helped by the disappearance of the debt ceiling concerns for now. The growing supply crunch, typified by the rows of ships waiting outside harbours, is still the bigger concern however, and something that isn’t going away any time soon. Stocks have found their footing again it seems, and are in a good place to keep moving higher for the time being.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides under 1.16 as US Retail Sales smash estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16 after US Retail Sales smashed estimates with 0.7% in September. Treasury yields are rising. The risk-on mood continues to underpin the pair, as the ECB policymaker Wunsch dismisses inflation concerns.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3750 after US data
GBP/USD has pared some of its gains after US Retail Sales beat estimates, with the core group hitting 0.8% last month. Earlier, investors shrugged off dovish comments from two BOE members.
XAU/USD slumps to $1,770 area on upbeat US data, surging US bond yields
Gold started the last day of the week on the back foot and extended its slide to a fresh daily low of $1,770 in the early trading hours of the American session pressured by the dollar's resilience and surging US Treasury bond yields.
Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price favors bulls reaching $60,000 by the end of this week and onwards to new all-time highs by the end of next week. Ethereum price broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by next week in tandem with Bitcoin.
Why is Tesla going up?
Tesla's (TSLA) stock price has finally pushed higher in a series of steady and sure moves. We had nearly given up on our bullish call with Tesla stock as it kept struggling around the $800 level.