We hate to keep it dull and boring, but there isn’t all that much to chew on despite the reversal in markets over the past 24 hours.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
EUR/USD keeps struggling around the 1.1800 level
EUR/USD recovered some ground on Wednesday, although remains incapable of extending gains beyond the 1.1800 figure.Range trading likely to continue ahead of the ECB’s decision.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and rebounds above 1.3650
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, benefiting from a better market mood. Earlier, the pound struggled with a fresh EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and high levels of covid cases.
Gold bears chipping away at bull's commitments at $1,800
The US dollar is earmarked by some analysts as a stronger for longer trade-off. At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading at 41,803.23 and down some 0.4% on the day after falling from a high of $1,813 to a low of 41,794.66.
XRP price is on its final leg up after presenting fatal 'Death Cross'
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where Ripple could be heading next as it seems bound for an upswing before lower lows.
Earnings mostly impress, bond market selloff may last, oil rises, gold slumps, Bitcoin boom
The lessons learned from the bond market should be that Wall Street needs to expect excessive volatility over the next few months as the Fed manages a taper announcement as pressure grows for them to normalize rates.